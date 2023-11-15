Bucks vs. Raptors November 15 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 1:20 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Wednesday, November 15, 2023, the Toronto Raptors (2-3) take the court against the Milwaukee Bucks (2-2) at 7:30 PM ET on TSN and BSWI.
Bucks vs. Raptors Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 15
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: TSN, BSWI
Bucks Players to Watch
- Giannis Antetokounmpo recorded 31.1 points, 11.8 rebounds and 5.7 assists last season. At the other end, he delivered 0.8 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.
- Damian Lillard's numbers last season were 32.2 points, 4.8 boards and 7.3 assists per contest, shooting 46.3% from the field and 37.1% from downtown, with an average of 4.2 made 3-pointers (second in league).
- Brook Lopez posted 15.9 points last season, plus 1.3 assists and 6.7 boards.
- Bobby Portis averaged 14.1 points, 9.6 boards and 1.5 assists. Defensively, he delivered 0.4 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
- Malik Beasley recorded 13.4 points, 3.6 boards and 1.7 assists, shooting 39.6% from the floor and 35.9% from beyond the arc, with 3.1 made 3-pointers per contest.
Raptors Players to Watch
- Scottie Barnes posts 21.0 points, 8.7 rebounds and 6.7 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.7 steals and 3.0 blocks (first in league).
- Dennis Schroder puts up 15.7 points, 3.0 rebounds and 9.0 assists per game, shooting 38.1% from the field and 52.6% from beyond the arc with 3.3 made treys per contest.
- Pascal Siakam averages 14.7 points, 7.3 boards and 4.0 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.3 steals and 0.3 blocks.
- Gary Trent Jr. averages 12.7 points, 3.0 boards and 1.0 assists per contest, shooting 35.9% from the field and 36.8% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made treys per contest.
- Jakob Poeltl averages 7.0 points, 1.3 assists and 8.0 boards.
Bucks vs. Raptors Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Raptors
|Bucks
|112.9
|Points Avg.
|116.9
|111.4
|Points Allowed Avg.
|113.3
|45.9%
|Field Goal %
|47.3%
|33.5%
|Three Point %
|36.8%
