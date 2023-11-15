On Wednesday, November 15, 2023, the Milwaukee Bucks (6-4) face the Toronto Raptors (5-5) at 7:30 PM ET on TSN and BSWI.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Bucks vs. Raptors matchup.

Bucks vs. Raptors Game Info

Date: Wednesday, November 15, 2023

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TSN and BSWI

TSN and BSWI Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Venue: Scotiabank Arena

Bucks vs. Raptors Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.

Bucks vs Raptors Additional Info

Bucks vs. Raptors Betting Trends

The Bucks have been outscored by 2.4 points per game (scoring 115.9 points per game to rank seventh in the league while allowing 118.3 per contest to rank 25th in the NBA) and have a -24 scoring differential overall.

The Raptors have a -10 scoring differential, putting up 108.2 points per game (29th in league) and conceding 109.2 (seventh in NBA).

The two teams combine to score 224.1 points per game, 2.4 fewer points than this matchup's total.

These teams allow 227.5 points per game combined, 1.0 more point than this matchup's total.

Milwaukee has covered just once in 10 games with a spread this season.

Toronto has won five games against the spread this season, while failing to cover five times.

Bucks and Raptors NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Bucks +425 +175 - Raptors +15000 +6600 -

