Bucks vs. Raptors: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 15
On Wednesday, November 15, 2023, the Milwaukee Bucks (6-4) face the Toronto Raptors (5-5) at 7:30 PM ET on TSN and BSWI.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Bucks vs. Raptors matchup.
Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Bucks vs. Raptors Game Info
- Date: Wednesday, November 15, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: TSN and BSWI
- Location: Toronto, Ontario
- Venue: Scotiabank Arena
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Bucks vs. Raptors Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Bucks Moneyline
|Raptors Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Bucks (-5.5)
|226.5
|-185
|+150
|Bet on this game at BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Bucks (-5)
|225.5
|-198
|+166
|Bet on this game at FanDuel
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Bucks vs Raptors Additional Info
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Bucks vs. Raptors Betting Trends
- The Bucks have been outscored by 2.4 points per game (scoring 115.9 points per game to rank seventh in the league while allowing 118.3 per contest to rank 25th in the NBA) and have a -24 scoring differential overall.
- The Raptors have a -10 scoring differential, putting up 108.2 points per game (29th in league) and conceding 109.2 (seventh in NBA).
- The two teams combine to score 224.1 points per game, 2.4 fewer points than this matchup's total.
- These teams allow 227.5 points per game combined, 1.0 more point than this matchup's total.
- Milwaukee has covered just once in 10 games with a spread this season.
- Toronto has won five games against the spread this season, while failing to cover five times.
Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Bucks and Raptors NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Bucks
|+425
|+175
|-
|Raptors
|+15000
|+6600
|-
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.