Wisconsin vs. Providence: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 14
The Providence Friars (2-0) host the Wisconsin Badgers (1-1) at Amica Mutual Pavilion on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 1. There is no line set for the game.
Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Wisconsin vs. Providence Odds & Info
- Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2023
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV: Fox Sports 1
- Where: Providence, Rhode Island
- Venue: Amica Mutual Pavilion
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Badgers Betting Records & Stats
- Wisconsin and its opponent combined to go over the point total 14 out of 29 times last year.
- The Badgers were 13-16-0 against the spread last season.
- Providence (16-13-0 ATS) covered the spread 55.2% of the time, 10.4% more often than Wisconsin (13-16-0) last year.
Wisconsin vs. Providence Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Providence
|77.3
|142.6
|71.0
|134.6
|143.0
|Wisconsin
|65.3
|142.6
|63.6
|134.6
|129.6
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Additional Wisconsin Insights & Trends
- The Badgers put up 5.7 fewer points per game last year (65.3) than the Friars allowed (71.0).
- When it scored more than 71.0 points last season, Wisconsin went 4-3 against the spread and 6-2 overall.
Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM
Wisconsin vs. Providence Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Providence
|16-13-0
|14-15-0
|Wisconsin
|13-16-0
|14-15-0
Wisconsin vs. Providence Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Providence
|Wisconsin
|15-2
|Home Record
|11-6
|6-6
|Away Record
|6-6
|9-5-0
|Home ATS Record
|5-8-0
|7-4-0
|Away ATS Record
|4-7-0
|82.9
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|66.5
|73.9
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|67.3
|8-6-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|4-9-0
|6-5-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|9-2-0
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.