The Providence Friars (1-0) face the Wisconsin Badgers (1-0) at 6:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 airing on Fox Sports 1.

If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Wisconsin vs. Providence Game Information

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Wisconsin Top Players (2022-23)

  • Steven Crowl: 12.1 PTS, 6.9 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Tyler Wahl: 11.3 PTS, 6.3 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Chucky Hepburn: 12.2 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Connor Essegian: 11.7 PTS, 3.7 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Max Klesmit: 8.4 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Providence Top Players (2022-23)

  • Bryce Hopkins: 15.8 PTS, 8.5 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Devin Carter: 13.0 PTS, 4.9 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.8 STL, 1.1 BLK
  • Ed Croswell: 13.3 PTS, 7.5 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.9 BLK
  • Jared Bynum: 10.0 PTS, 2.4 REB, 4.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Noah Locke: 11.0 PTS, 2.3 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.0 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Wisconsin vs. Providence Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Providence Rank Providence AVG Wisconsin AVG Wisconsin Rank
50th 77.3 Points Scored 65.3 328th
207th 71.0 Points Allowed 63.6 30th
35th 34.8 Rebounds 29.5 302nd
35th 10.4 Off. Rebounds 6.7 317th
266th 6.6 3pt Made 7.9 112th
70th 14.6 Assists 11.6 300th
84th 10.9 Turnovers 8.0 1st

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.