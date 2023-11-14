The Providence Friars (1-0) face the Wisconsin Badgers (1-0) at 6:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 airing on Fox Sports 1.

If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Wisconsin vs. Providence Game Information

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Wisconsin Top Players (2022-23)

Steven Crowl: 12.1 PTS, 6.9 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.5 BLK

12.1 PTS, 6.9 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.5 BLK Tyler Wahl: 11.3 PTS, 6.3 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK

11.3 PTS, 6.3 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK Chucky Hepburn: 12.2 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

12.2 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK Connor Essegian: 11.7 PTS, 3.7 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK

11.7 PTS, 3.7 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK Max Klesmit: 8.4 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Providence Top Players (2022-23)

Bryce Hopkins: 15.8 PTS, 8.5 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK

15.8 PTS, 8.5 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK Devin Carter: 13.0 PTS, 4.9 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.8 STL, 1.1 BLK

13.0 PTS, 4.9 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.8 STL, 1.1 BLK Ed Croswell: 13.3 PTS, 7.5 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.9 BLK

13.3 PTS, 7.5 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.9 BLK Jared Bynum: 10.0 PTS, 2.4 REB, 4.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.0 PTS, 2.4 REB, 4.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Noah Locke: 11.0 PTS, 2.3 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.0 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Wisconsin vs. Providence Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Providence Rank Providence AVG Wisconsin AVG Wisconsin Rank 50th 77.3 Points Scored 65.3 328th 207th 71.0 Points Allowed 63.6 30th 35th 34.8 Rebounds 29.5 302nd 35th 10.4 Off. Rebounds 6.7 317th 266th 6.6 3pt Made 7.9 112th 70th 14.6 Assists 11.6 300th 84th 10.9 Turnovers 8.0 1st

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.