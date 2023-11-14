Tuesday's contest that pits the Wisconsin Badgers (1-1) against the Providence Friars (2-0) at Amica Mutual Pavilion should be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 84-70 in favor of Wisconsin, who is heavy favorites by our model. Tipoff is at 6:00 PM ET on November 14.

Based on our computer prediction, Wisconsin is a good bet to cover the point spread, which is listed at 1.5. The two sides are projected to go over the 141.5 total.

Wisconsin vs. Providence Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Providence, Rhode Island

Providence, Rhode Island Venue: Amica Mutual Pavilion

Amica Mutual Pavilion Line: Wisconsin -1.5

Wisconsin -1.5 Point Total: 141.5

141.5 Moneyline (To Win): Wisconsin -120, Providence +100

Wisconsin vs. Providence Score Prediction

Prediction: Wisconsin 84, Providence 70

Spread & Total Prediction for Wisconsin vs. Providence

Pick ATS: Wisconsin (-1.5)



Wisconsin (-1.5) Pick OU: Over (141.5)



Wisconsin Performance Insights

At 65.3 points scored per game and 63.6 points allowed last season, Wisconsin was 328th in the country offensively and 30th defensively.

On the boards, the Badgers were 302nd in the nation in rebounds (29.5 per game) last season. They were 283rd in rebounds conceded (32.7 per game).

With 11.6 assists per game last season, Wisconsin was 300th in college basketball.

Last year, the Badgers were 112th in college basketball in 3-point makes (7.9 per game) and 174th in 3-point percentage (34.2%).

Giving up 6.2 3-pointers per game and conceding 31.6% from downtown last year, Wisconsin was 51st and 58th in the country, respectively, in those categories.

The Badgers attempted 59.8% of their shots from inside the arc, and 40.2% from beyond it last year. In terms of makes, 66.8% of the Badgers' buckets were 2-pointers, and 33.2% were 3-pointers.

Providence Performance Insights

With 77.3 points per game on offense, Providence was 50th in the nation last year. At the other end of the court, it surrendered 71 points per contest, which ranked 207th in college basketball.

The Friars averaged 34.8 rebounds per game (35th-ranked in college basketball) last season, while allowing 29.8 rebounds per contest (90th-ranked).

Providence put up 14.6 assists per game, which ranked them 70th in college basketball.

The Friars committed 10.9 turnovers per game (84th-ranked in college basketball) this season, while forcing 11.4 turnovers per contest (224th-ranked).

The Friars drained 6.6 three-pointers per game (266th-ranked in college basketball). They had a 34.6% shooting percentage (156th-ranked) from three-point land.

With 6.8 three-pointers conceded per game, Providence ranked 128th in the country. It ceded a 33.9% shooting percentage from three-point land, which ranked 194th in college basketball.

Providence took 68.1% two-pointers and 31.9% threes last season. Of the team's baskets, 75.8% were two-pointers and 24.2% were threes.

