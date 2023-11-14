Wisconsin vs. Providence: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 14
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 11:27 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
The Wisconsin Badgers (1-1) take on the Providence Friars (2-0) at 6:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 on Fox Sports 1.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Wisconsin vs. Providence matchup.
Wisconsin vs. Providence Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, Rhode Island
- How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1
Wisconsin vs. Providence Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Wisconsin Moneyline
|Providence Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Wisconsin (-1.5)
|141.5
|-120
|+100
|FanDuel
|Wisconsin (-1.5)
|141.5
|-118
|-102
Wisconsin vs. Providence Betting Trends (2022-23)
- Wisconsin won 13 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 16 times.
- The Badgers and their opponents combined to hit the over 14 out of 29 times last season.
- Providence compiled a 16-13-0 record against the spread last season.
- Friars games hit the over 14 out of 29 times last season.
Wisconsin Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +8000
- Wisconsin is 38th in college basketball in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+8000), much lower than according to the computer rankings (eighth-best).
- Wisconsin's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 1.2%.
Providence Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +15000
- Providence's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 0.7%.
