The Wisconsin Badgers (1-1) take the court against the Providence Friars (2-0) at 6:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 on Fox Sports 1.

Wisconsin vs. Providence Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
  • Where: Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, Rhode Island
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
How to Watch Other Big Ten Games

Wisconsin Stats Insights

  • The Badgers made 41.4% of their shots from the field last season, which was 2.7 percentage points lower than the Friars allowed to their opponents (44.1%).
  • Wisconsin went 9-1 when it shot higher than 44.1% from the field.
  • The Badgers were the 302nd-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Friars finished 35th.
  • Last year, the 65.3 points per game the Badgers put up were 5.7 fewer points than the Friars allowed (71).
  • Wisconsin went 6-2 last season when scoring more than 71 points.

Wisconsin Home & Away Comparison

  • Offensively Wisconsin was worse when playing at home last year, averaging 66.5 points per game, compared to 67.3 per game away from home.
  • The Badgers allowed 60.7 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 71 on the road.
  • Wisconsin sunk 8.5 threes per game with a 37.4% shooting percentage from beyond the arc when playing at home, which was 0.8 more threes and 4.8% points better than it averaged on the road (7.7 threes per game, 32.6% three-point percentage).

Wisconsin Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Arkansas State W 105-76 Kohl Center
11/10/2023 Tennessee L 80-70 Kohl Center
11/14/2023 @ Providence - Amica Mutual Pavilion
11/17/2023 Robert Morris - Kohl Center
11/20/2023 Virginia - Suncoast Credit Union Arena

