The Wisconsin Badgers (1-1) take the court against the Providence Friars (2-0) at 6:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 on Fox Sports 1.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Wisconsin vs. Providence Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, Rhode Island

Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, Rhode Island TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other Big Ten Games

Wisconsin Stats Insights

The Badgers made 41.4% of their shots from the field last season, which was 2.7 percentage points lower than the Friars allowed to their opponents (44.1%).

Wisconsin went 9-1 when it shot higher than 44.1% from the field.

The Badgers were the 302nd-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Friars finished 35th.

Last year, the 65.3 points per game the Badgers put up were 5.7 fewer points than the Friars allowed (71).

Wisconsin went 6-2 last season when scoring more than 71 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Wisconsin Home & Away Comparison

Offensively Wisconsin was worse when playing at home last year, averaging 66.5 points per game, compared to 67.3 per game away from home.

The Badgers allowed 60.7 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 71 on the road.

Wisconsin sunk 8.5 threes per game with a 37.4% shooting percentage from beyond the arc when playing at home, which was 0.8 more threes and 4.8% points better than it averaged on the road (7.7 threes per game, 32.6% three-point percentage).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Wisconsin Upcoming Schedule