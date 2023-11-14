The Providence Friars (2-0) play the Wisconsin Badgers (1-1) on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at Amica Mutual Pavilion. It tips at 6:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Wisconsin vs. Providence Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
  • Where: Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, Rhode Island
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other Big Ten Games

Wisconsin Stats Insights

  • Last season, the Badgers had a 41.4% shooting percentage from the field, which was 2.7% lower than the 44.1% of shots the Friars' opponents hit.
  • In games Wisconsin shot better than 44.1% from the field, it went 9-1 overall.
  • The Badgers were the 302nd-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Friars finished 35th.
  • Last year, the Badgers averaged 5.7 fewer points per game (65.3) than the Friars gave up (71).
  • Wisconsin went 6-2 last season when scoring more than 71 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Wisconsin Home & Away Comparison

  • Wisconsin averaged 66.5 points per game last season in home games, which was 0.8 fewer points than it averaged in road games (67.3).
  • Defensively the Badgers played better in home games last year, ceding 60.7 points per game, compared to 71 when playing on the road.
  • At home, Wisconsin made 0.8 more threes per game (8.5) than away from home (7.7). It also had a better three-point percentage at home (37.4%) compared to on the road (32.6%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Wisconsin Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Arkansas State W 105-76 Kohl Center
11/10/2023 Tennessee L 80-70 Kohl Center
11/14/2023 @ Providence - Amica Mutual Pavilion
11/17/2023 Robert Morris - Kohl Center
11/20/2023 Virginia - Suncoast Credit Union Arena

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.