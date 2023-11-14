The Providence Friars (2-0) go up against the Wisconsin Badgers (1-1) on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at Amica Mutual Pavilion. It tips at 6:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Wisconsin vs. Providence Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
  • Where: Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, Rhode Island
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Wisconsin Stats Insights

  • The Badgers shot 41.4% from the field last season, 2.7 percentage points lower than the 44.1% the Friars allowed to opponents.
  • Wisconsin had a 9-1 straight-up record in games it shot better than 44.1% from the field.
  • The Badgers were the 302nd-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Friars finished 35th.
  • Last year, the Badgers put up 5.7 fewer points per game (65.3) than the Friars allowed (71.0).
  • When Wisconsin scored more than 71.0 points last season, it went 6-2.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Wisconsin Home & Away Comparison

  • Wisconsin averaged 66.5 points per game last year at home, which was 0.8 fewer points than it averaged on the road (67.3).
  • The Badgers ceded 60.7 points per game last year at home, which was 10.3 fewer points than they allowed away from home (71.0).
  • When playing at home, Wisconsin sunk 0.8 more threes per game (8.5) than on the road (7.7). It also sported a better three-point percentage at home (37.4%) compared to in away games (32.6%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Wisconsin Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Arkansas State W 105-76 Kohl Center
11/10/2023 Tennessee L 80-70 Kohl Center
11/14/2023 @ Providence - Amica Mutual Pavilion
11/17/2023 Robert Morris - Kohl Center
11/20/2023 Virginia - Suncoast Credit Union Arena

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.