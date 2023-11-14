The Providence Friars (2-0) go up against the Wisconsin Badgers (1-1) on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at Amica Mutual Pavilion. It tips at 6:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

Wisconsin vs. Providence Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, Rhode Island TV: FOX Sports Networks

Wisconsin Stats Insights

The Badgers shot 41.4% from the field last season, 2.7 percentage points lower than the 44.1% the Friars allowed to opponents.

Wisconsin had a 9-1 straight-up record in games it shot better than 44.1% from the field.

The Badgers were the 302nd-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Friars finished 35th.

Last year, the Badgers put up 5.7 fewer points per game (65.3) than the Friars allowed (71.0).

When Wisconsin scored more than 71.0 points last season, it went 6-2.

Wisconsin Home & Away Comparison

Wisconsin averaged 66.5 points per game last year at home, which was 0.8 fewer points than it averaged on the road (67.3).

The Badgers ceded 60.7 points per game last year at home, which was 10.3 fewer points than they allowed away from home (71.0).

When playing at home, Wisconsin sunk 0.8 more threes per game (8.5) than on the road (7.7). It also sported a better three-point percentage at home (37.4%) compared to in away games (32.6%).

Wisconsin Upcoming Schedule