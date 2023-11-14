The Providence Friars (2-0) face the Wisconsin Badgers (1-1) on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at Amica Mutual Pavilion. It starts at 6:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

Wisconsin vs. Providence Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, Rhode Island

Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, Rhode Island TV: FOX Sports Networks

Wisconsin Stats Insights

The Badgers shot 41.4% from the field last season, 2.7 percentage points lower than the 44.1% the Friars allowed to opponents.

In games Wisconsin shot better than 44.1% from the field, it went 9-1 overall.

The Badgers were the 302nd-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Friars ranked 35th.

Last year, the Badgers scored 65.3 points per game, 5.7 fewer points than the 71.0 the Friars gave up.

When Wisconsin totaled more than 71.0 points last season, it went 6-2.

Wisconsin Home & Away Comparison

Offensively, Wisconsin put up 66.5 points per game at home last season, compared to 67.3 points per game on the road.

When playing at home, the Badgers ceded 10.3 fewer points per game (60.7) than when playing on the road (71.0).

In terms of three-pointers, Wisconsin performed better at home last season, making 8.5 threes per game with a 37.4% three-point percentage, compared to 7.7 threes per game and a 32.6% three-point percentage away from home.

