The Colorado Buffaloes (2-0) and the Milwaukee Panthers (1-1) meet at CU Events Center on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET on Pac-12 Network. The game has no set line.

Milwaukee vs. Colorado Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: Pac-12 Network

Pac-12 Network Where: Boulder, Colorado

Boulder, Colorado Venue: CU Events Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Panthers Betting Records & Stats

In Milwaukee's games last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 17 times.

The Panthers' record against the spread last season was 15-14-0.

Milwaukee (15-14-0 ATS) covered the spread 46.7% of the time, five% more often than Colorado (14-16-0) last season.

Milwaukee vs. Colorado Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Colorado 69.9 148.1 67.1 141.3 138.6 Milwaukee 78.2 148.1 74.2 141.3 146.6

Additional Milwaukee Insights & Trends

The Panthers' 78.2 points per game last year were 11.1 more points than the 67.1 the Buffaloes allowed.

Milwaukee put together a 12-9 ATS record and a 19-5 overall record last season in games it scored more than 67.1 points.

Milwaukee vs. Colorado Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Colorado 14-16-0 13-17-0 Milwaukee 15-14-0 17-12-0

Milwaukee vs. Colorado Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Colorado Milwaukee 13-5 Home Record 15-3 2-9 Away Record 6-7 7-6-0 Home ATS Record 9-6-0 4-7-0 Away ATS Record 6-7-0 71.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 84.8 65.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 69.3 5-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 11-4-0 4-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-8-0

