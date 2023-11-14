The No. 25 Illinois Fighting Illini (2-0) and the No. 5 Marquette Golden Eagles (2-0) take the floor at State Farm Center on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 1. The matchup has no line set.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Marquette vs. Illinois Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Champaign, Illinois

Champaign, Illinois Venue: State Farm Center

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Golden Eagles Betting Records & Stats

Marquette and its opponent combined to hit the over 15 out of 32 times last year.

The Golden Eagles were 20-12-0 against the spread last year.

Marquette (20-12-0 ATS) covered the spread 55.2% of the time, 7.3% more often than Illinois (16-13-0) last year.

Marquette vs. Illinois Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Illinois 74.3 153.6 67.2 137.5 140.5 Marquette 79.3 153.6 70.3 137.5 149.5

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Marquette Insights & Trends

The Golden Eagles' 79.3 points per game last year were 12.1 more points than the 67.2 the Fighting Illini allowed.

Marquette went 16-9 against the spread and 24-5 overall when it scored more than 67.2 points last season.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Marquette vs. Illinois Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Illinois 16-13-0 13-16-0 Marquette 20-12-0 15-17-0

Marquette vs. Illinois Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Illinois Marquette 15-2 Home Record 16-1 3-7 Away Record 8-4 8-6-0 Home ATS Record 7-8-0 6-4-0 Away ATS Record 8-2-0 77.5 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 83.3 70 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 79.7 6-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 11-4-0 4-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-6-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.