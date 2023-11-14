The Illinois Fighting Illini (1-0) play the Marquette Golden Eagles (1-0) at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023. This contest is available on Fox Sports 1.

If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Marquette vs. Illinois Game Information

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Marquette Top Players (2022-23)

Tyler Kolek: 12.9 PTS, 4.1 REB, 7.4 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

12.9 PTS, 4.1 REB, 7.4 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Oso Ighodaro: 11.4 PTS, 5.9 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.5 BLK

11.4 PTS, 5.9 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.5 BLK Kam Jones: 15.1 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

15.1 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK Olivier-Maxence Prosper: 12.5 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

12.5 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Stevie Mitchell: 7.1 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Illinois Top Players (2022-23)

Terrence Shannon Jr.: 17.2 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.5 BLK

17.2 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.5 BLK Coleman Hawkins: 9.9 PTS, 6.3 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.2 BLK

9.9 PTS, 6.3 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.2 BLK Matthew Mayer: 12.5 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.2 BLK

12.5 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.2 BLK Dain Dainja: 9.5 PTS, 5.5 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.2 BLK

9.5 PTS, 5.5 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.2 BLK Jayden Epps: 9.5 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Marquette vs. Illinois Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Illinois Rank Illinois AVG Marquette AVG Marquette Rank 115th 74.3 Points Scored 79.3 23rd 88th 67.2 Points Allowed 70.3 184th 24th 35.3 Rebounds 28.4 333rd 60th 9.9 Off. Rebounds 7.3 280th 149th 7.6 3pt Made 8.9 39th 230th 12.4 Assists 17.3 6th 249th 12.5 Turnovers 10.5 44th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.