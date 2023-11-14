Tuesday's contest features the Marquette Golden Eagles (2-0) and the Illinois Fighting Illini (2-0) clashing at State Farm Center in what should be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 78-65 win for heavily favored Marquette according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 8:00 PM ET on November 14.

The matchup has no set line.

Marquette vs. Illinois Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Champaign, Illinois

Champaign, Illinois Venue: State Farm Center

Marquette vs. Illinois Score Prediction

Prediction: Marquette 78, Illinois 65

Spread & Total Prediction for Marquette vs. Illinois

Computer Predicted Spread: Marquette (-12.2)

Marquette (-12.2) Computer Predicted Total: 142.8

Marquette Performance Insights

Marquette allowed 70.3 points per game last year (184th-ranked in college basketball), but it really shined on offense, averaging 79.3 points per game (23rd-best).

The Golden Eagles pulled down 28.4 boards per game (333rd-ranked in college basketball) last season, while allowing 32.6 rebounds per contest (281st-ranked).

Marquette was one of the best teams in college basketball in terms of assists, as it delivered 17.3 per game (sixth-best in college basketball).

Last season the Golden Eagles averaged 10.5 turnovers per game (44th-ranked in college basketball) and forced 14.6 turnovers per contest (31st-ranked).

The Golden Eagles were 39th in college basketball with 8.9 treys per game last year. Meanwhile, they ranked 108th with a 35.3% shooting percentage from downtown.

Last year Marquette allowed 7.5 threes per game (218th-ranked in college basketball) and allowed opponents to shoot 34.7% (247th-ranked) from beyond the arc.

Last season Marquette took 58% two-pointers, accounting for 69.5% of the team's baskets. It shot 42% threes (30.5% of the team's baskets).

