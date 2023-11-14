The No. 23 Illinois Fighting Illini (2-0) go up against the No. 4 Marquette Golden Eagles (2-0) at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023. The matchup airs on Fox Sports 1.

Marquette vs. Illinois Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: State Farm Center in Champaign, Illinois
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
Marquette Stats Insights

  • The Golden Eagles shot 48.6% from the field, seven% higher than the 41.6% the Fighting Illini's opponents shot last season.
  • Last season, Marquette had a 24-4 record in games the team collectively shot above 41.6% from the field.
  • The Golden Eagles were the 333rd-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Fighting Illini finished 60th.
  • The Golden Eagles' 79.3 points per game last year were 12.1 more points than the 67.2 the Fighting Illini allowed.
  • Marquette went 24-5 last season when it scored more than 67.2 points.

Marquette Home & Away Comparison

  • Marquette averaged 83.3 points per game at home last season, and 79.7 on the road.
  • At home, the Golden Eagles conceded 71.1 points per game last season. On the road, they allowed 73.7.
  • At home, Marquette drained 8.9 treys per game last season, 0.1 more than it averaged away (8.8). Marquette's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (36%) than away (34.8%).

Marquette Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Northern Illinois W 92-70 Fiserv Forum
11/10/2023 Rider W 95-65 Fiserv Forum
11/14/2023 @ Illinois - State Farm Center
11/20/2023 UCLA - SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
11/28/2023 Southern - Fiserv Forum

