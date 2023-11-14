The No. 23 Illinois Fighting Illini (2-0) go up against the No. 4 Marquette Golden Eagles (2-0) at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023. The matchup airs on Fox Sports 1.

Marquette vs. Illinois Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: State Farm Center in Champaign, Illinois

State Farm Center in Champaign, Illinois TV: FOX Sports Networks

Marquette Stats Insights

The Golden Eagles shot 48.6% from the field, seven% higher than the 41.6% the Fighting Illini's opponents shot last season.

Last season, Marquette had a 24-4 record in games the team collectively shot above 41.6% from the field.

The Golden Eagles were the 333rd-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Fighting Illini finished 60th.

The Golden Eagles' 79.3 points per game last year were 12.1 more points than the 67.2 the Fighting Illini allowed.

Marquette went 24-5 last season when it scored more than 67.2 points.

Marquette Home & Away Comparison

Marquette averaged 83.3 points per game at home last season, and 79.7 on the road.

At home, the Golden Eagles conceded 71.1 points per game last season. On the road, they allowed 73.7.

At home, Marquette drained 8.9 treys per game last season, 0.1 more than it averaged away (8.8). Marquette's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (36%) than away (34.8%).

Marquette Upcoming Schedule