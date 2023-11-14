Green Bay vs. Valparaiso: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 14
The Valparaiso Beacons (1-1) and the Green Bay Phoenix (1-1) take the floor in a game with no set line at Athletics-Recreation Center on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Green Bay vs. Valparaiso Odds & Info
- Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Valparaiso, Indiana
- Venue: Athletics-Recreation Center
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Phoenix Betting Records & Stats
- In Green Bay's games last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 17 times.
- The Phoenix had eight wins in 32 games against the spread last season.
- Valparaiso had more success against the spread than Green Bay last season, tallying an ATS record of 12-17-0, compared to the 8-21-0 record of the Phoenix.
Green Bay vs. Valparaiso Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Valparaiso
|68.9
|128.2
|73.6
|150.1
|139.5
|Green Bay
|59.3
|128.2
|76.5
|150.1
|136.2
Additional Green Bay Insights & Trends
- The Phoenix's 59.3 points per game last year were 14.3 fewer points than the 73.6 the Beacons gave up.
- Green Bay put together a 2-0 ATS record and a 1-1 overall record last season in games it scored more than 73.6 points.
Green Bay vs. Valparaiso Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Valparaiso
|12-17-0
|17-12-0
|Green Bay
|8-21-0
|17-12-0
Green Bay vs. Valparaiso Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Valparaiso
|Green Bay
|8-7
|Home Record
|2-10
|2-12
|Away Record
|1-17
|6-6-0
|Home ATS Record
|4-8-0
|5-9-0
|Away ATS Record
|4-11-0
|72.5
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|61.8
|67.0
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|57.6
|7-5-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|9-3-0
|9-5-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|6-9-0
