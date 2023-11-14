The Valparaiso Beacons (1-0) will play the Green Bay Phoenix (1-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.

If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Green Bay vs. Valparaiso Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Green Bay Top Players (2022-23)

Cade Meyer: 10.5 PTS, 5 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.6 BLK

10.5 PTS, 5 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.6 BLK Clarence Cummings III: 10.6 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.6 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK Randy Tucker: 8.4 PTS, 4 REB, 1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

8.4 PTS, 4 REB, 1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Zae Blake: 8.9 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK

8.9 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK Brock Heffner: 7 PTS, 2.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.8 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Valparaiso Top Players (2022-23)

Ben Krikke: 19.4 PTS, 5.9 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.9 BLK

19.4 PTS, 5.9 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.9 BLK Kobe King: 16.2 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

16.2 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK Nick Edwards: 7.6 PTS, 3.9 REB, 5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

7.6 PTS, 3.9 REB, 5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK Quinton Green: 10.6 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK

10.6 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK Maximus Nelson: 4.7 PTS, 3.3 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Green Bay vs. Valparaiso Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Valparaiso Rank Valparaiso AVG Green Bay AVG Green Bay Rank 249th 68.9 Points Scored 59.3 360th 279th 73.6 Points Allowed 76.5 333rd 233rd 31 Rebounds 25.3 363rd 328th 6.4 Off. Rebounds 5.8 347th 299th 6.2 3pt Made 6.8 237th 136th 13.6 Assists 10.9 331st 189th 11.9 Turnovers 13.2 304th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.