The Valparaiso Beacons (1-0) will play the Green Bay Phoenix (1-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.

Green Bay vs. Valparaiso Game Information

Green Bay Top Players (2022-23)

  • Cade Meyer: 10.5 PTS, 5 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Clarence Cummings III: 10.6 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Randy Tucker: 8.4 PTS, 4 REB, 1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Zae Blake: 8.9 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Brock Heffner: 7 PTS, 2.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.8 BLK

Valparaiso Top Players (2022-23)

  • Ben Krikke: 19.4 PTS, 5.9 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.9 BLK
  • Kobe King: 16.2 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Nick Edwards: 7.6 PTS, 3.9 REB, 5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Quinton Green: 10.6 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Maximus Nelson: 4.7 PTS, 3.3 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

Green Bay vs. Valparaiso Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Valparaiso Rank Valparaiso AVG Green Bay AVG Green Bay Rank
249th 68.9 Points Scored 59.3 360th
279th 73.6 Points Allowed 76.5 333rd
233rd 31 Rebounds 25.3 363rd
328th 6.4 Off. Rebounds 5.8 347th
299th 6.2 3pt Made 6.8 237th
136th 13.6 Assists 10.9 331st
189th 11.9 Turnovers 13.2 304th

