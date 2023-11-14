Tuesday's game between the Valparaiso Beacons (1-1) and the Green Bay Phoenix (1-1) at Athletics-Recreation Center is expected to be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 77-48 and heavily favors Valparaiso to come out on top. Game time is at 8:00 PM ET on November 14.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Green Bay vs. Valparaiso Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+

Valparaiso, Indiana

Athletics-Recreation Center

Green Bay vs. Valparaiso Score Prediction

Prediction: Valparaiso 77, Green Bay 48

Spread & Total Prediction for Green Bay vs. Valparaiso

Computer Predicted Spread: Valparaiso (-28.8)

Valparaiso (-28.8) Computer Predicted Total: 125.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Green Bay Performance Insights

Green Bay averaged just 59.3 points per game (-1-worst in college basketball) last year, but it played better on defense, where it gave up 76.5 points per game (333rd-ranked).

When it came to rebounding, the Phoenix were beaten at both ends of the court last year, as they ranked -4-worst in college basketball in rebounds (25.3 per game) and 22nd-worst in rebounds allowed (34.2 per contest).

Green Bay put up 10.9 assists per game, which ranked them 331st in college basketball.

With 13.2 turnovers per game, the Phoenix were 304th in the country. They forced 10.4 turnovers per contest, which ranked 310th in college basketball.

The Phoenix, who ranked 237th in college basketball with 6.8 treys per game, shot just 30.1% from downtown, which was 12th-worst in the country.

With 6.9 three-pointers conceded per game, Green Bay was 140th in the nation. It gave up a 35.0% shooting percentage from beyond the arc, which ranked 264th in college basketball.

In terms of shot breakdown, Green Bay took 56.5% two-pointers (accounting for 66.8% of the team's buckets) and 43.5% three-pointers (33.2%).

