The Valparaiso Beacons (1-1) take on the Green Bay Phoenix (1-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 on ESPN+.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Valparaiso vs. Green Bay matchup.

Green Bay vs. Valparaiso Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Athletics-Recreation Center in Valparaiso, Indiana

How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Green Bay vs. Valparaiso Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Valparaiso Moneyline Green Bay Moneyline BetMGM Valparaiso (-4.5) 136.5 -200 +165 Bet on this game at BetMGM

Green Bay vs. Valparaiso Betting Trends (2022-23)

Green Bay went 8-21-0 ATS last season.

The Phoenix were 7-20 ATS last year when playing as at least 4.5-point underdogs.

Valparaiso won 12 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 17 times.

Last season, 17 Beacons games hit the over.

Green Bay Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +8000

+8000 While our computer ranking puts Green Bay 344th in the country, the team's national championship odds rank is significantly higher, placing it 40th.

Green Bay has a 1.2% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

