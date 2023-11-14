The Valparaiso Beacons (1-1) play the Green Bay Phoenix (1-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Green Bay vs. Valparaiso Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
Where: Athletics-Recreation Center in Valparaiso, Indiana

Athletics-Recreation Center in Valparaiso, Indiana TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Horizon League Games

Green Bay Stats Insights

The Phoenix shot 39.4% from the field, 5.4% lower than the 44.8% the Beacons' opponents shot last season.

Last season, Green Bay had a 2-6 record in games the team collectively shot over 44.8% from the field.

The Phoenix were the 363rd-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, while the Beacons finished 328th.

The Phoenix put up 14.3 fewer points per game last year (59.3) than the Beacons allowed their opponents to score (73.6).

Green Bay went 1-1 last season when it scored more than 73.6 points.

Green Bay Home & Away Comparison

At home, Green Bay scored 61.8 points per game last season. Away, it averaged 57.6.

The Phoenix conceded fewer points at home (75.3 per game) than on the road (76.8) last season.

At home, Green Bay knocked down 6.6 3-pointers per game last season, 0.6 fewer than it averaged away (7.2). Green Bay's 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (29.7%) than on the road (30.7%) too.

Green Bay Upcoming Schedule