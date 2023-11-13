The Milwaukee Bucks host the Chicago Bulls at Fiserv Forum on Monday (tip at 8:00 PM ET). Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds for Giannis Antetokounmpo, DeMar DeRozan and others in this outing.

Bucks vs. Bulls Game Info

Date: Monday, November 13, 2023

Monday, November 13, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSWI and NBCS-CHI

BSWI and NBCS-CHI Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: Fiserv Forum

Bucks vs Bulls Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Milwaukee Bucks

Giannis Antetokounmpo Props

PTS REB AST 28.5 (Over: -115) 11.5 (Over: -114) 4.5 (Over: -135)

The 28.5 points prop total set for Antetokounmpo on Monday is 4.0 more than his season scoring average (24.5).

He has averaged the same number of rebounds as his prop bet total in Monday's game (11.5).

Antetokounmpo has averaged three assists per game, 1.5 fewer than Monday's assist over/under (4.5).

Damian Lillard Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 24.5 (Over: -114) 4.5 (Over: -111) 5.5 (Over: -149) 3.5 (Over: +126)

Damian Lillard is averaging 22.5 points per game this season, 2.0 less than his over/under on Monday.

He has collected six rebounds per game, 1.5 higher than his prop bet on Monday.

Lillard has collected 4.5 assists per game, 1.0 less than his prop bet on Monday (5.5).

He three made three-pointers average is 0.5 lower than his prop bet on Monday.

Malik Beasley Props

PTS REB 3PM 7.5 (Over: -125) 3.5 (Over: +116) 1.5 (Over: -156)

The 7.5-point over/under set for Malik Beasley on Monday is 4.0 lower than his season scoring average of 11.5.

He averages 0.5 more rebounds than his over/under on Monday (which is 3.5).

Beasley has hit 2.5 three-pointers per game, which is more than his over/under on Monday (1.5).

NBA Props Today: Chicago Bulls

DeMar DeRozan Props

PTS REB AST 22.5 (Over: -118) 3.5 (Over: -111) 4.5 (Over: -147)

DeRozan is averaging 23.3 points in the 2023-24 season, 0.8 more than Monday's over/under.

He has grabbed 3.3 boards per game, which is less than his prop bet in Monday's game (3.5).

DeRozan's assist average -- 3.3 -- is 1.2 lower than Monday's prop bet (4.5).

Nikola Vucevic Props

PTS REB AST 17.5 (Over: -125) 10.5 (Over: -128) 3.5 (Over: +106)

The 17.5 points prop bet over/under set for Nikola Vucevic on Monday is 3.0 more than his scoring average on the season (14.5).

His per-game rebound average -- 10.5 -- equals his prop bet over/under for Monday's game.

Vucevic has averaged 2.3 assists per game, 1.2 less than Monday's assist over/under (3.5).

