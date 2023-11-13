How to Watch the Bucks vs. Bulls Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 13
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 1:38 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
The Milwaukee Bucks (5-4) hope to continue a three-game home win streak when they host the Chicago Bulls (4-6) on November 13, 2023.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Bucks and Bulls, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.
Bucks vs. Bulls Game Info
- When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
Bucks vs Bulls Additional Info
|Bucks vs Bulls Injury Report
|Bucks vs Bulls Betting Trends & Stats
|Bucks vs Bulls Odds/Over/Under
|Bucks vs Bulls Prediction
|Bucks vs Bulls Players to Watch
|Bucks vs Bulls Player Props
Bucks Stats Insights
- The Bucks make 47.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.9 percentage points higher than the Bulls have allowed to their opponents (47%).
- Milwaukee is 3-2 when it shoots better than 47% from the field.
- The Bulls are the 27th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Bucks sit at 29th.
- The Bucks put up 115.7 points per game, only 2.4 more points than the 113.3 the Bulls give up.
- Milwaukee is 4-1 when scoring more than 113.3 points.
Bucks Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively the Bucks have played better at home this season, averaging 116 points per game, compared to 115.3 per game in away games.
- In 2023-24, Milwaukee is giving up 116.2 points per game when playing at home. Away from home, it is allowing 123.3.
- When it comes to three-pointers, the Bucks have performed better in home games this season, sinking 14 threes per game with a 37.4% three-point percentage, compared to 11.8 threes per game and a 34.1% three-point percentage when playing on the road.
Bucks Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Damian Lillard
|Questionable
|Calf
|Jae Crowder
|Out
|Groin
