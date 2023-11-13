The Milwaukee Bucks (2-1) are welcoming in the Chicago Bulls (2-2) for a matchup of Central Division foes at Fiserv Forum, with a start time of 8:00 PM ET on Monday, November 13, 2023. It's the first matchup between the teams this season.

If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Bucks vs. Bulls Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Monday, November 13

Monday, November 13 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: BSWI, NBCS-CHI

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Buy Tickets for Other Bucks Games

Bucks Players to Watch

Giannis Antetokounmpo's numbers last season were 31.1 points, 11.8 rebounds and 5.7 assists per game. He also sank 55.3% of his shots from the field.

Damian Lillard recorded 32.2 points, 4.8 rebounds and 7.3 assists per game last season. He also delivered 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocks.

Brook Lopez put up 15.9 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists. He also sank 53.1% of his shots from the field and 37.4% from beyond the arc, with 1.7 triples per contest.

Bobby Portis recorded 14.1 points, 9.6 boards and 1.5 assists. He drained 49.6% of his shots from the floor and 37% from 3-point range, with 1.4 triples per game.

Malik Beasley recorded 13.4 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists. He sank 39.6% of his shots from the floor and 35.9% from 3-point range, with 3.1 treys per game.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Bulls Players to Watch

Nikola Vucevic recorded 17.6 points, 11 rebounds and 3.2 assists last season. Defensively, he put up 0.7 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

DeMar DeRozan recorded 24.5 points last season, plus 5.1 assists and 4.6 boards.

Zach LaVine put up 24.8 points, 4.5 rebounds and 4.2 assists, shooting 48.5% from the floor and 37.5% from beyond the arc, with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game.

Patrick Williams recorded 10.2 points, 4 rebounds and 1.2 assists.

Torrey Craig posted 7.4 points, 5.4 boards and 1.5 assists.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bucks vs. Bulls Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Bucks Bulls 116.9 Points Avg. 113.1 113.3 Points Allowed Avg. 111.8 47.3% Field Goal % 49% 36.8% Three Point % 36.1%

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.