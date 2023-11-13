The Milwaukee Bucks, with Brook Lopez, match up versus the Chicago Bulls at 8:00 PM ET on Monday.

Lopez, in his last appearance, had nine points and two blocks in a 112-97 loss to the Magic.

Below, we look at Lopez's stats and trends to help you pick out the top prop bets.

Brook Lopez Prop Bets vs. the Bulls

Points Prop: Over 10.5 (-106)

Over 10.5 (-106) Rebounds Prop: Over 5.5 (-114)

Over 5.5 (-114) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (-115)

Bulls 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Bulls conceded 111.8 points per contest last season, seventh in the league.

The Bulls were the 15th-ranked squad in the league last season, giving up 43.3 boards per game.

The Bulls allowed 26 assists per contest last season (22nd in the NBA).

The Bulls gave up 13.2 made 3-pointers per game last season, 29th in the league in that category.

Brook Lopez vs. the Bulls

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/5/2023 37 26 7 1 0 1 0 2/16/2023 33 33 7 2 3 4 0 12/28/2022 37 14 6 1 0 4 1 11/23/2022 32 20 7 0 3 1 1

