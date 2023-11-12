Wild vs. Stars Injury Report Today - November 12
Going into a game against the Dallas Stars (9-3-1), the Minnesota Wild (5-7-2) will be keeping their eye on four players on the injury report. The game begins at 6:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 12 at Xcel Energy Center.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Minnesota Wild Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Sam Hentges
|LW
|Out
|Undisclosed
|Caedan Bankier
|C
|Out
|Undisclosed
|Michael Milne
|LW
|Out
|Undisclosed
|Alex Goligoski
|D
|Out
|Lower Body
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Dallas Stars Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Jerad Rosburg
|D
|Out
|Undisclosed
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Wild vs. Stars Game Info
- Game Day: Sunday, November 12, 2023
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NHL Network, BSN, BSWI, and BSSWX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Location: Saint Paul, Minnesota
- Arena: Xcel Energy Center
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Wild Season Insights
- The Wild's 46 total goals (3.3 per game) make them the 12th-ranked scoring team in the league.
- Their goal differential (-9) ranks 26th in the league.
Stars Season Insights
- The Stars have 39 goals this season (three per game), 23rd in the league.
- Dallas' total of 32 goals conceded (just 2.5 per game) is fourth-best in the NHL.
- With a goal differential of +7, they are seventh-best in the league.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Wild vs. Stars Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Wild (-110)
|Stars (-110)
|6
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.