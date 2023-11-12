The Green Bay Packers (3-5) visit the Pittsburgh Steelers (5-3) at Acrisure Stadium on Sunday, November 12, 2023.

In the article below, we lay out all the info you need to know about how to live stream this matchup on Fubo.

How to Watch Steelers vs. Packers

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania TV: CBS

CBS Live Stream on Fubo: Start your free trial today!

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a 7-day free trial to Fubo!

Packers Insights

The Packers score 20 points per game, comparable to the 20.4 the Steelers give up.

The Packers average 300 yards per game, 77.3 fewer yards than the 377.3 the Steelers give up.

Green Bay rushes for 100.4 yards per game, 32.7 fewer than the 133.1 Pittsburgh allows per contest.

The Packers have 10 giveaways this season, while the Steelers have 16 takeaways.

Packers Away Performance

On the road, the Packers put up 23 points per game and give up 20.3. That is more than they score (20) and concede (19.9) overall.

On the road, the Packers rack up 292.3 yards per game and give up 343.8. That's less than they gain overall (300), but more than they allow (320.1).

On the road, Green Bay racks up 186.5 passing yards per game and gives up 200.3. That's less than it gains overall (199.6), and more than it allows (196.1).

The Packers rack up 105.8 rushing yards per game on the road (5.4 more than their overall average), and give up 143.5 in road games (19.5 more than overall).

On the road, the Packers convert 43.1% of third downs and allow 35.8% to be converted. That's more than they convert overall (41.7%), and less than they allow (38.8%).

Watch the NFL and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial of Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Packers Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 10/22/2023 at Denver L 19-17 CBS 10/29/2023 Minnesota L 24-10 FOX 11/5/2023 Los Angeles W 20-3 FOX 11/12/2023 at Pittsburgh - CBS 11/19/2023 Los Angeles - FOX 11/23/2023 at Detroit - FOX 12/3/2023 Kansas City - NBC

Regional restrictions may apply, check the Fubo website for full details about what is offered in your area.