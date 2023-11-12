When the Minnesota Wild play the Dallas Stars on Sunday at 6:00 PM ET, will Marco Rossi score a goal? Below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.

Will Marco Rossi score a goal against the Stars?

Odds to score a goal this game: +310 (Bet $10 to win $31.00 if he scores a goal)

Rossi stats and insights

  • Rossi has scored in five of 14 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • He has not faced the Stars yet this season.
  • Rossi has zero points on the power play.
  • Rossi's shooting percentage is 16.1%, and he averages 2.2 shots per game.

Stars defensive stats

  • The Stars have conceded 32 goals in total (just 2.5 per game), which ranks fourth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Stars have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 12.7 hits and 16.6 blocked shots per game.

Rossi recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/10/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 15:02 Away L 3-2
11/9/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 15:53 Away L 4-1
11/7/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 16:45 Away W 4-2
11/4/2023 Rangers 1 1 0 22:44 Home W 5-4 SO
11/2/2023 Devils 2 1 1 20:04 Home L 5-3
10/29/2023 Devils 0 0 0 16:39 Away L 4-3
10/27/2023 Capitals 1 1 0 18:46 Away L 3-2 SO
10/26/2023 Flyers 1 0 1 15:27 Away L 6-2
10/24/2023 Oilers 1 1 0 13:03 Home W 7-4
10/21/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 15:17 Home L 5-4 OT

Wild vs. Stars game info

  • Game Day: Sunday, November 12, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NHL Network, BSN, BSWI, and BSSWX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

