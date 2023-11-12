The focus will be on quarterbacks Kenny Pickett and Jordan Love when the Pittsburgh Steelers (5-3) and Green Bay Packers (3-5) play on November 12. Which signal caller is beter equipped to bring home a win in this matchup? We dive into the details below.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Packers vs. Steelers Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, November 12, 2023

Sunday, November 12, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: Acrisure Stadium

Acrisure Stadium Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania TV: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Want to rep Love this season? Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Jordan Love vs. Kenny Pickett Matchup

Jordan Love 2023 Stats Kenny Pickett 8 Games Played 8 59.6% Completion % 61.3% 1,720 (215) Passing Yards (Per Game) 1,490 (186.3) 12 Touchdowns 6 8 Interceptions 4 171 (21.4) Rushing Yards (Per game) 21 (2.6) 2 Rushing Touchdowns 1

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Jordan Love Game Props

Passing Yards Prop : Over/Under 214.5 yards

: Over/Under 214.5 yards Passing TD Prop : Over/Under 1.5 TD

: Over/Under 1.5 TD Rushing Yards Prop: Over/Under yards

Steelers Defensive Stats

This season, the Steelers are ceding 20.4 points per contest (12th in NFL) and 377.3 total yards per game (25th).

When it comes to stopping the pass, Pittsburgh has allowed 1,953 total passing yards (19th in NFL) and rank 23rd in yards allowed per pass attempt (6.9).

Against the run, the Steelers are bottom-10 in rushing yards allowed this season, ceding the eighth-most rushing yards in the NFL with 1,065 (133.1 per game). They also rank 26th in yards allowed per rush attempt (4.5).

On defense, Pittsburgh ranks eighth in the NFL in red-zone percentage allowed at 45.5%. In third-down efficiency allowed, it ranks 19th at 40%.

Who comes out on top when the Steelers and the Packers square off? Use our link to sign up at BetMGM for a first-time deposit bonus and place your bets today!

Kenny Pickett Game Props

Passing Yards Prop : Over/Under 205.5 yards

: Over/Under 205.5 yards Passing TD Prop: Over/Under 1.5 TD

Packers Defensive Stats

This season, the Steelers have allowed 163 points, ranking 12th in the league with 20.4 points allowed per game. In terms of total yards, they rank 25th in the NFL with 3,018 total yards allowed (377.3 per contest).

When it comes to defending the pass, Pittsburgh ranks 19th in the NFL with 1,953 passing yards allowed (244.1 per game) and 23rd in yards allowed per pass attempt (6.9).

Against the run, the Steelers are struggling this season, with 1,065 rushing yards allowed (25th in NFL). They rank ninth with five rushing touchdowns allowed.

On defense, Pittsburgh is eighth in the NFL in terms of red-zone percentage allowed, with a mark of 45.5%. It is eighth in third-down efficiency allowed at 40%.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.