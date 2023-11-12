Will Jonas Brodin Score a Goal Against the Stars on November 12?
Will Jonas Brodin find the back of the net when the Minnesota Wild face off against the Dallas Stars on Sunday at 6:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to know before betting any props.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Jonas Brodin score a goal against the Stars?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1200 (Bet $10 to win $120.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Brodin stats and insights
- Brodin has scored in one of 14 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
- He has not played against the Stars yet this season.
- Brodin has zero points on the power play.
- He has a 4.0% shooting percentage, attempting 1.8 shots per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Stars defensive stats
- On defense, the Stars have been one of the stingiest squads in the league, allowing 32 goals in total (only 2.5 per game) which ranks fourth.
- So far this season, the Stars have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 12.7 hits and 16.6 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Brodin recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/10/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|23:31
|Away
|L 3-2
|11/9/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|25:08
|Away
|L 4-1
|11/7/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|24:30
|Away
|W 4-2
|11/4/2023
|Rangers
|1
|0
|1
|25:54
|Home
|W 5-4 SO
|11/2/2023
|Devils
|1
|0
|1
|27:13
|Home
|L 5-3
|10/29/2023
|Devils
|1
|0
|1
|23:49
|Away
|L 4-3
|10/27/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|25:32
|Away
|L 3-2 SO
|10/26/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|23:00
|Away
|L 6-2
|10/24/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|23:48
|Home
|W 7-4
|10/21/2023
|Blue Jackets
|1
|1
|0
|21:43
|Home
|L 5-4 OT
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Wild vs. Stars game info
- Game Day: Sunday, November 12, 2023
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NHL Network, BSN, BSWI, and BSSWX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.