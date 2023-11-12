The Las Vegas Raiders (4-5) host the New York Jets (4-4) at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, November 12, 2023.

Before the Jets play the Raiders, prepare for the matchup by taking a look at the betting trends and insights for both teams.

Jets vs. Raiders Odds & Info

  • Date: Sunday, November 12, 2023
  • Time: 8:20 PM ET
  • Channel: NBC
  • City: Paradise, Nevada
  • Venue: Allegiant Stadium
Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline
Jets 1 36.5 -115 -105

Jets vs. Raiders Betting Records & Stats

New York Jets

  • New York has an average point total of 40.1 in their outings this year, 3.6 more points than this game's over/under.
  • The Jets have covered the spread four times over eight games with a set spread.
  • The Jets have been moneyline favorites just once before this year and they won.
  • New York has played as a moneyline favorite of -115 or shorter in just one game this season, which it won.

Las Vegas Raiders

  • The Raiders have combined with their opponent to score more than 36.5 points in six of nine games this season.
  • Las Vegas' average game total this season has been 43.4, 6.9 more points than this matchup's over/under.
  • The Raiders have covered the spread four times in nine games with a set spread.
  • This season, the Raiders have won one out of the four games in which they've been the underdog.
  • This season, Las Vegas has won one of its four games when it is the underdog by at least -105 on the moneyline.

Jets vs. Raiders Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games
Jets 16.5 31 19.5 6 40.1 4 8
Raiders 17.3 24 21.4 21 43.4 6 9
Jets vs. Raiders Betting Insights & Trends

Jets

  • New York has covered the spread once, and is 2-1 overall, over its last three games.
  • New York has not gone over the total in its past three games.
  • The Jets have a negative point differential on the season (-24 total points, -3 per game), as do the Raiders (-37 total points, -4.1 per game).

Raiders

  • Over its last three contests, Las Vegas has one win against the spread, and is 2-1 overall.
  • The Raiders have hit the over once in their past three games.
  • The Jets have a negative point differential on the season (-24 total points, -3 per game), as do the Raiders (-37 total points, -4.1 per game).

Jets Betting Splits

Overall Home Away
Point Total AVG 40.1 41.1 38.3
Implied Team Total AVG 22.6 23 22
ATS Record 4-3-1 3-2-0 1-1-1
Over/Under Record 3-5-0 1-4-0 2-1-0
Moneyline Favorite Record 1-0 0-0 1-0
Moneyline Underdog Record 3-4 2-3 1-1

Raiders Betting Splits

Overall Home Away
Point Total AVG 43.4 42.1 44.4
Implied Team Total AVG 23.8 22.3 25
ATS Record 4-5-0 3-1-0 1-4-0
Over/Under Record 2-7-0 0-4-0 2-3-0
Moneyline Favorite Record 3-2 3-1 0-1
Moneyline Underdog Record 1-3 0-0 1-3

