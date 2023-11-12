Can we expect Jared Spurgeon lighting the lamp when the Minnesota Wild take on the Dallas Stars at 6:00 PM ET on Sunday? To assist you with your wagers, take a look at the stats and trends below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Jared Spurgeon score a goal against the Stars?

Odds to score a goal this game: +950 (Bet $10 to win $95.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Spurgeon 2022-23 stats and insights

Spurgeon scored in 10 of 79 games last season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

Spurgeon posted one goal and three assists on the power play.

Spurgeon averaged 1.8 shots per game while posting a shooting percentage of 7.4%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Stars 2022-23 defensive stats

The Stars allowed 215 total goals (2.6 per game), the third-fewest in league action.

The Stars shut out opponents six times last season. As a team, they averaged 20.1 hits and 14 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Wild vs. Stars game info

Game Day: Sunday, November 12, 2023

Sunday, November 12, 2023 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network, BSN, BSWI, and BSSWX

NHL Network, BSN, BSWI, and BSSWX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.