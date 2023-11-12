Will Connor Dewar Score a Goal Against the Stars on November 12?
For people looking to bet on the upcoming battle between the Minnesota Wild and the Dallas Stars on Sunday at 6:00 PM ET, is Connor Dewar a player who is a good bet to light the lamp? We break it all down in the piece below.
Will Connor Dewar score a goal against the Stars?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1100 (Bet $10 to win $110.00 if he scores a goal)
Dewar stats and insights
- In two of 14 games this season, Dewar has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
- He has not played against the Stars yet this season.
- Dewar has no points on the power play.
- Dewar's shooting percentage is 16.7%, and he averages 0.9 shots per game.
Stars defensive stats
- On defense, the Stars have been one of the stingiest units in the NHL, conceding 32 goals in total (just 2.5 per game) which ranks fourth.
- So far this season, the Stars have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 12.7 hits and 16.6 blocked shots per game.
Dewar recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/10/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|10:59
|Away
|L 3-2
|11/9/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|8:59
|Away
|L 4-1
|11/7/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|8:42
|Away
|W 4-2
|11/4/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|9:03
|Home
|W 5-4 SO
|11/2/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|7:56
|Home
|L 5-3
|10/29/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|8:25
|Away
|L 4-3
|10/27/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|12:06
|Away
|L 3-2 SO
|10/26/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|10:39
|Away
|L 6-2
|10/24/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|10:11
|Home
|W 7-4
|10/21/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|9:46
|Home
|L 5-4 OT
Wild vs. Stars game info
- Game Day: Sunday, November 12, 2023
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NHL Network, BSN, BSWI, and BSSWX
