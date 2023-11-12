Christian Watson was a full participant in his most recent practice, and looks on track to play in the Green Bay Packers' Week 10 matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers (at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday). Check out Watson's stats below.

Entering Week 10, Watson has 12 receptions for 213 yards -- 17.8 yards per catch -- and one receiving touchdown, plus one carry for -5 yards. Digging deeper into his season stats, he has been targeted on 26 occasions.

Christian Watson Injury Status: Full Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Back

No other receivers are on the injury report for the Packers.

Week 10 Injury Reports

Packers vs. Steelers Game Info

Game Day: November 12, 2023

November 12, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Watson 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 26 12 213 77 1 17.8

Watson Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 4 Lions 4 2 25 1 Week 5 @Raiders 7 3 91 0 Week 7 @Broncos 5 3 27 0 Week 8 Vikings 8 3 33 0 Week 9 Rams 2 1 37 0

