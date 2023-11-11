The Wisconsin Badgers (5-4) will face off against their Big Ten-rival, the Northwestern Wildcats (4-5) in a matchup on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Camp Randall Stadium. The Badgers are significant favorites in this one, with the spread posted at 10.5 points. An over/under of 42.5 points has been set for the outing.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Wisconsin vs. Northwestern matchup.

Wisconsin vs. Northwestern Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Time: 3:30 PM ET

Channel: Fox Sports 1

Venue: Camp Randall Stadium

Wisconsin vs. Northwestern Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.

Week 11 Odds

Wisconsin vs. Northwestern Betting Trends

Wisconsin has put together a 4-4-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Badgers have covered the spread once when favored by 10.5 points or more this season (in two opportunities).

Northwestern is 5-2-0 ATS this season.

The Wildcats are 3-2 ATS this year when playing as at least 10.5-point underdogs.

Wisconsin 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000 To Win the Big Ten +5000 Bet $100 to win $5000

