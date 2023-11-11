Based on our computer projections, the Wisconsin Badgers will take down the Northwestern Wildcats when the two teams come together at Camp Randall Stadium on Saturday, November 11, which begins at 3:30 PM. For our projections on the spead, point total, and final score, check out the rest of the article below.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Wisconsin vs. Northwestern Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Wisconsin (-10.5) Over (42.5) Wisconsin 28, Northwestern 16

Watch this game on Fubo

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Week 11 Big Ten Predictions

Wisconsin Betting Info (2023)

Looking to bet on Wisconsin vs. Northwestern? Head to BetMGM using our link to claim a first-time depositor bonus!

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Badgers a 78.9% chance to win.

The Badgers have four wins in eight games against the spread this year.

Wisconsin has 1-1 ATS when playing as at least 10.5-point favorites.

This year, three of the Badgers' eight games have hit the over.

The total for this game is 42.5, 7.3 points fewer than the average total in Wisconsin games thus far this season.

Northwestern Betting Info (2023)

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Wildcats have a 26.3% chance to win.

So far this year, the Wildcats have compiled a 5-2-0 record against the spread.

In games this season in which they were an underdog by 10.5 points or more, the Wildcats have a 3-2 record against the spread.

In the Wildcats' seven games with a set total, five have hit the over (71.4%).

The average point total for the Northwestern this season is 0.5 points less than this game's over/under.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Badgers vs. Wildcats 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Wisconsin 23.6 19.1 22.6 16.6 24.8 22.3 Northwestern 20.1 24.2 28.8 25.8 10 26.3

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.