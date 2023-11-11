Week 11 Local College Football TV Schedule & Streaming Info in Wisconsin
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 3:02 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The college football lineup in Week 11, which includes the Northwestern Wildcats taking on the Wisconsin Badgers, is not one to miss for fans watching from Wisconsin.
College Football Games to Watch in Wisconsin on TV This Week
Northwestern Wildcats at Wisconsin Badgers
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 11
- Venue: Camp Randall Stadium
- TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Wisconsin (-10.5)
