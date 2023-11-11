The No. 7 Texas Longhorns (8-1) face a fellow Big 12 opponent when they visit the TCU Horned Frogs (4-5) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Amon G. Carter Stadium.

Texas ranks 33rd in total defense this season (331.6 yards allowed per game), but has been thriving on the other side of the ball, ranking 18th-best in the FBS with 456.8 total yards per game. TCU ranks 57th in the FBS with 29.2 points per game on offense, and it ranks 57th with 24.3 points ceded per game on the defensive side of the ball.

In the story below, we lay out all the info you need to watch this matchup on ABC.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Texas vs. TCU Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ABC

ABC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Fort Worth, Texas

Fort Worth, Texas Venue: Amon G. Carter Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 11 Games

Texas vs. TCU Key Statistics

Texas TCU 456.8 (23rd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 461.6 (21st) 331.6 (28th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 384.9 (72nd) 185.6 (34th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 165 (56th) 271.2 (34th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 296.6 (14th) 12 (57th) Turnovers (Rank) 15 (95th) 15 (31st) Takeaways (Rank) 9 (107th)

Texas Stats Leaders

Quinn Ewers has thrown for 1,915 yards (212.8 ypg) to lead Texas, completing 70.9% of his passes and tossing 13 touchdown passes compared to three interceptions this season.

Jonathon Brooks has 1,034 rushing yards on 165 carries with eight touchdowns. He's also added 22 catches for 212 yards (23.6 per game) and one touchdown via the passing game.

CJ Baxter has carried the ball 70 times for 330 yards (36.7 per game) and three touchdowns.

Xavier Worthy's team-high 620 yards as a receiver have come on 49 receptions (out of 77 targets) with four touchdowns.

Adonai Mitchell has hauled in 37 receptions totaling 576 yards, finding the end zone eight times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Ja'Tavion Sanders' 22 grabs have turned into 378 yards and one touchdown.

TCU Stats Leaders

Chandler Morris has been a dual threat for TCU this season. He has 1,509 passing yards (167.7 per game) while completing 65.7% of his passes. He's thrown 12 touchdown passes and five interceptions this season. On the ground, he's compiled 249 yards (27.7 ypg) on 45 carries with three rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Emani Bailey, has carried the ball 165 times for 908 yards (100.9 per game) with four touchdowns. He's also caught 19 passes for 141 yards.

John Paul Richardson's 437 receiving yards (48.6 yards per game) lead the team. He has 33 catches on 55 targets with two touchdowns.

Savion Williams has 25 receptions (on 45 targets) for a total of 310 yards (34.4 yards per game) and three touchdowns this year.

Jaylon Robinson has racked up 264 reciving yards (29.3 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed Texas or TCU gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.