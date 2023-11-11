Milwaukee vs. Providence: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 11
The Providence Friars (1-0) host the Milwaukee Panthers (1-0) at Amica Mutual Pavilion on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 2. There is no line set for the game.
Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Milwaukee vs. Providence Odds & Info
- Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV: Fox Sports 2
- Where: Providence, Rhode Island
- Venue: Amica Mutual Pavilion
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Panthers Betting Records & Stats
- A total of 17 of Milwaukee's games last year went over the point total.
- The Panthers beat the spread 15 times in 34 games last year.
- Providence's .552 ATS win percentage (16-13-0 ATS Record) in 2022-23 was higher than Milwaukee's .517 mark (15-14-0 ATS Record).
Milwaukee vs. Providence Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Providence
|77.3
|155.5
|71.0
|145.2
|143.0
|Milwaukee
|78.2
|155.5
|74.2
|145.2
|146.6
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Additional Milwaukee Insights & Trends
- The Panthers put up an average of 78.2 points per game last year, 7.2 more points than the 71.0 the Friars allowed.
- When it scored more than 71.0 points last season, Milwaukee went 11-9 against the spread and 18-5 overall.
Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM
Milwaukee vs. Providence Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Providence
|16-13-0
|14-15-0
|Milwaukee
|15-14-0
|17-12-0
Milwaukee vs. Providence Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Providence
|Milwaukee
|15-2
|Home Record
|15-3
|6-6
|Away Record
|6-7
|9-5-0
|Home ATS Record
|9-6-0
|7-4-0
|Away ATS Record
|6-7-0
|82.9
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|84.8
|73.9
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|69.3
|8-6-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|11-4-0
|6-5-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|5-8-0
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.