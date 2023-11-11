The Providence Friars (1-0) host the Milwaukee Panthers (1-0) at Amica Mutual Pavilion on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 2. There is no line set for the game.

Milwaukee vs. Providence Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 2

Fox Sports 2 Where: Providence, Rhode Island

Providence, Rhode Island Venue: Amica Mutual Pavilion

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Panthers Betting Records & Stats

A total of 17 of Milwaukee's games last year went over the point total.

The Panthers beat the spread 15 times in 34 games last year.

Providence's .552 ATS win percentage (16-13-0 ATS Record) in 2022-23 was higher than Milwaukee's .517 mark (15-14-0 ATS Record).

Milwaukee vs. Providence Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Providence 77.3 155.5 71.0 145.2 143.0 Milwaukee 78.2 155.5 74.2 145.2 146.6

Additional Milwaukee Insights & Trends

The Panthers put up an average of 78.2 points per game last year, 7.2 more points than the 71.0 the Friars allowed.

When it scored more than 71.0 points last season, Milwaukee went 11-9 against the spread and 18-5 overall.

Milwaukee vs. Providence Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Providence 16-13-0 14-15-0 Milwaukee 15-14-0 17-12-0

Milwaukee vs. Providence Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Providence Milwaukee 15-2 Home Record 15-3 6-6 Away Record 6-7 9-5-0 Home ATS Record 9-6-0 7-4-0 Away ATS Record 6-7-0 82.9 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 84.8 73.9 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 69.3 8-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 11-4-0 6-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-8-0

