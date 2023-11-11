The Providence Friars (1-0) face the Milwaukee Panthers (1-0) at 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11, 2023 airing on Fox Sports 2.

Milwaukee vs. Providence Game Information

Milwaukee Top Players (2022-23)

BJ Freeman: 18.2 PTS, 5.1 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

18.2 PTS, 5.1 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK Kentrell Pullian: 10.6 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.7 AST, 1 STL, 0.2 BLK

10.6 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.7 AST, 1 STL, 0.2 BLK Ahmad Rand: 8 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 2.1 BLK

8 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 2.1 BLK Justin Thomas: 7.3 PTS, 4.4 REB, 3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.6 BLK

7.3 PTS, 4.4 REB, 3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.6 BLK Markeith Browning II: 9.6 PTS, 5.1 REB, 2.6 AST, 1 STL, 0.4 BLK

Providence Top Players (2022-23)

Bryce Hopkins: 15.8 PTS, 8.5 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK

15.8 PTS, 8.5 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK Devin Carter: 13 PTS, 4.9 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.8 STL, 1.1 BLK

13 PTS, 4.9 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.8 STL, 1.1 BLK Ed Croswell: 13.3 PTS, 7.5 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.9 BLK

13.3 PTS, 7.5 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.9 BLK Jared Bynum: 10 PTS, 2.4 REB, 4.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

10 PTS, 2.4 REB, 4.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Noah Locke: 11 PTS, 2.3 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 0 BLK

Milwaukee vs. Providence Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Providence Rank Providence AVG Milwaukee AVG Milwaukee Rank 50th 77.3 Points Scored 78.2 32nd 207th 71 Points Allowed 74.2 293rd 35th 34.8 Rebounds 35.9 13th 35th 10.4 Off. Rebounds 10.4 35th 266th 6.6 3pt Made 7.9 112th 70th 14.6 Assists 13.9 109th 84th 10.9 Turnovers 14.6 345th

