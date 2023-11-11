The Providence Friars (1-0) face the Milwaukee Panthers (1-0) at 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11, 2023 airing on Fox Sports 2.

Milwaukee vs. Providence Game Information

Milwaukee Top Players (2022-23)

  • BJ Freeman: 18.2 PTS, 5.1 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Kentrell Pullian: 10.6 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.7 AST, 1 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Ahmad Rand: 8 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 2.1 BLK
  • Justin Thomas: 7.3 PTS, 4.4 REB, 3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Markeith Browning II: 9.6 PTS, 5.1 REB, 2.6 AST, 1 STL, 0.4 BLK

Providence Top Players (2022-23)

  • Bryce Hopkins: 15.8 PTS, 8.5 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Devin Carter: 13 PTS, 4.9 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.8 STL, 1.1 BLK
  • Ed Croswell: 13.3 PTS, 7.5 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.9 BLK
  • Jared Bynum: 10 PTS, 2.4 REB, 4.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Noah Locke: 11 PTS, 2.3 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 0 BLK

Milwaukee vs. Providence Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Providence Rank Providence AVG Milwaukee AVG Milwaukee Rank
50th 77.3 Points Scored 78.2 32nd
207th 71 Points Allowed 74.2 293rd
35th 34.8 Rebounds 35.9 13th
35th 10.4 Off. Rebounds 10.4 35th
266th 6.6 3pt Made 7.9 112th
70th 14.6 Assists 13.9 109th
84th 10.9 Turnovers 14.6 345th

