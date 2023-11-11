The Milwaukee Panthers (1-0) battle the Providence Friars (1-0) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Amica Mutual Pavilion. It tips at 6:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 2.

Milwaukee vs. Providence Game Info

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, Rhode Island

Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, Rhode Island TV: FOX Sports Networks

Milwaukee Stats Insights

The Panthers' 45.8% shooting percentage from the field last season was 1.7 percentage points higher than the Friars allowed to their opponents (44.1%).

Last season, Milwaukee had a 15-2 record in games the team collectively shot better than 44.1% from the field.

The Panthers were the 13th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, while the Friars finished 35th.

The Panthers scored an average of 78.2 points per game last year, 7.2 more points than the 71.0 the Friars gave up to opponents.

Milwaukee went 18-5 last season when it scored more than 71.0 points.

Milwaukee Home & Away Comparison

At home, Milwaukee averaged 84.8 points per game last season. On the road, it averaged 69.3.

In 2022-23, the Panthers gave up 7.4 fewer points per game at home (70.1) than away (77.5).

Milwaukee sunk more 3-pointers at home (8.7 per game) than on the road (7.3) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (38.4%) than on the road (32.1%).

