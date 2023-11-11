The Milwaukee Panthers (1-0) battle the Providence Friars (1-0) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Amica Mutual Pavilion. It tips at 6:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 2.

Milwaukee vs. Providence Game Info

  • When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
  • Where: Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, Rhode Island
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
Milwaukee Stats Insights

  • The Panthers' 45.8% shooting percentage from the field last season was 1.7 percentage points higher than the Friars allowed to their opponents (44.1%).
  • Last season, Milwaukee had a 15-2 record in games the team collectively shot better than 44.1% from the field.
  • The Panthers were the 13th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, while the Friars finished 35th.
  • The Panthers scored an average of 78.2 points per game last year, 7.2 more points than the 71.0 the Friars gave up to opponents.
  • Milwaukee went 18-5 last season when it scored more than 71.0 points.

Milwaukee Home & Away Comparison

  • At home, Milwaukee averaged 84.8 points per game last season. On the road, it averaged 69.3.
  • In 2022-23, the Panthers gave up 7.4 fewer points per game at home (70.1) than away (77.5).
  • Milwaukee sunk more 3-pointers at home (8.7 per game) than on the road (7.3) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (38.4%) than on the road (32.1%).

Milwaukee Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Wisconsin-Stout W 91-73 UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena
11/11/2023 @ Providence - Amica Mutual Pavilion
11/14/2023 @ Colorado - CU Events Center
11/17/2023 Luther - UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena

