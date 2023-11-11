How to Watch Milwaukee vs. Providence on TV or Live Stream - November 11
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 11:17 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Milwaukee Panthers (1-0) battle the Providence Friars (1-0) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Amica Mutual Pavilion. It tips at 6:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 2.
Milwaukee vs. Providence Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, Rhode Island
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Milwaukee Stats Insights
- The Panthers' 45.8% shooting percentage from the field last season was 1.7 percentage points higher than the Friars allowed to their opponents (44.1%).
- Last season, Milwaukee had a 15-2 record in games the team collectively shot better than 44.1% from the field.
- The Panthers were the 13th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, while the Friars finished 35th.
- The Panthers scored an average of 78.2 points per game last year, 7.2 more points than the 71.0 the Friars gave up to opponents.
- Milwaukee went 18-5 last season when it scored more than 71.0 points.
Milwaukee Home & Away Comparison
- At home, Milwaukee averaged 84.8 points per game last season. On the road, it averaged 69.3.
- In 2022-23, the Panthers gave up 7.4 fewer points per game at home (70.1) than away (77.5).
- Milwaukee sunk more 3-pointers at home (8.7 per game) than on the road (7.3) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (38.4%) than on the road (32.1%).
Milwaukee Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Wisconsin-Stout
|W 91-73
|UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena
|11/11/2023
|@ Providence
|-
|Amica Mutual Pavilion
|11/14/2023
|@ Colorado
|-
|CU Events Center
|11/17/2023
|Luther
|-
|UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena
