The Marquette Golden Eagles (1-0) hit the court against the Illinois Fighting Illini (1-0) at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11, 2023 on FloHoops.

Keep reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to take a look at our score picks!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Marquette Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Al McGuire Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Al McGuire Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: FloHoops

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Marquette vs. Illinois 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Fighting Illini's 75.3 points per game last year were 17.1 more points than the 58.2 the Golden Eagles allowed to opponents.

When Illinois gave up fewer than 65 points last season, it went 16-1.

Last year, the Golden Eagles recorded just 0.2 fewer points per game (65) than the Fighting Illini gave up (65.2).

When Marquette put up more than 65.2 points last season, it went 14-1.

The Golden Eagles made 38.3% of their shots from the field last season, which was 5.2 percentage points lower than the Fighting Illini allowed to their opponents (43.5%).

The Fighting Illini shot at a 44.2% clip from the field last season, 3.1 percentage points higher than the 41.1% shooting opponents of the Golden Eagles averaged.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Marquette Schedule