The 2023 Butterfield Bermuda Championship at Port Royal Golf Course will have Lanto Griffin in the field in Southampton, Bermuda from November 9-11, up against the par-71, 6,828-yard course, with a purse of $6,500,000.00 at stake.

Butterfield Bermuda Championship Time and Date Info

Date: November 9-11, 2023

November 9-11, 2023 Course: Port Royal Golf Course

Port Royal Golf Course Location: Southampton, Bermuda

Southampton, Bermuda Par: 71 / 6,828 yards

Lanto Griffin Insights

Over his last 16 rounds, Griffin has shot below par on 12 occasions, while also carding four bogey-free rounds and eight rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has recorded a top-five score once in his last 16 rounds.

Over his last 16 rounds, Griffin has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round four times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on five occasions.

In his past five tournaments, Griffin has finished in the top 20 once.

He has made three cuts in his past five tournaments.

In his past five tournaments, Griffin has finished within five shots of the leader once. He posted a score that was better than average twice.

Griffin will look to make the cut for the fourth time in a row by qualifying for the weekend in this tournament.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 17 43 -5 282 0 9 0 0 $497,953

Butterfield Bermuda Championship Insights and Stats

The most recent time Griffin played this event was in 2019, and he finished 18th.

Courses on the Tour in the past year have averaged 7,009 yards, which is longer than the 6,828-yard length for this event.

Players have recorded 69.5 strokes per round and an average score of -4 in the past year on Tour. Events hosted on this course have a lower scoring average of -7.

The courses that Griffin has played in the past year have had an average distance of 7,336 yards, while Port Royal Golf Course will be at 6,828 yards this week.

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -7 among finishers, the same as the average at this course.

Griffin's Last Time Out

Griffin finished in the 17th percentile on the 16 par-3 holes at the World Wide Technology Championship, with an average of 3.06 strokes.

He shot well to finish in the 67th percentile on par 4s at the World Wide Technology Championship, averaging 3.88 strokes on those 40 holes.

Griffin shot better than 61% of the field at the World Wide Technology Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 4.44 strokes per hole compared to the field average of 4.49.

Griffin failed to card a birdie on any of the 16 par-3s at the World Wide Technology Championship (the tournament average was 2.9).

On the 16 par-3s at the World Wide Technology Championship, Griffin had one bogey or worse (less than the field average of 1.4).

Griffin had more birdies or better (eight) than the field average of 7.1 on the 40 par-4s at the World Wide Technology Championship.

In that most recent tournament, Griffin carded a bogey or worse on three of 40 par-4s (the field averaged four).

Griffin finished the World Wide Technology Championship with a birdie or better on nine of the 16 par-5s, bettering the tournament average of 6.7.

The field at the World Wide Technology Championship averaged 0.8 bogeys or worse on the 16 par-5s, but Griffin finished without one.

