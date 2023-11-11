Before the final round of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, Cameron Percy is in 75th place at -4.

Cameron Percy is currently listed by sportsbooks at +15000 to pick up the win this weekend.

Butterfield Bermuda Championship Time and Date Info

Date: November 9-11, 2023

November 9-11, 2023 Course: Port Royal Golf Course

Port Royal Golf Course Location: Southampton, Bermuda

Southampton, Bermuda Par: 71 / 6,828 yards

Percy Odds to Win: +15000

Cameron Percy Insights

Over his last 14 rounds, Percy has shot better than par on nine occasions, while also posting two bogey-free rounds and six rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded the best score of the day once in his last 14 rounds.

Percy has posted a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 14 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day two times.

In his past five appearances, Percy's average finish has been 51st.

The past five times he has played a tournament, he's made the cut twice.

Percy has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his past five events.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 18 41 -6 280 0 8 0 0 $458,635

Butterfield Bermuda Championship Insights and Stats

Percy has had an average finish of 36th at this tournament in four appearances, including a personal best 26th-place.

Percy has made the cut in three of his past four appearances at this tournament.

Percy finished 35th on the leaderboard in his previous appearance at this event, in 2022.

Measuring 6,828 yards, Port Royal Golf Course is set up as a par 71 for this tournament. In the past year, tournaments on the Tour have averaged a longer distance of 7,009 yards .

Golfers at Port Royal Golf Course have averaged a score of -7 per tournament, lower than the Tour-wide scoring average of -4 in the past year.

Percy will take to the 6,828-yard course this week at Port Royal Golf Course after having played courses with an average length of 7,343 yards during the past year.

The tournaments he has played in the past year have seen an average score of -8. That is lower than this course's recent scoring average of -7.

Percy's Last Time Out

Percy was somewhat mediocre on the 16 par-3 holes at the World Wide Technology Championship, averaging 2.81 strokes to finish in the 63rd percentile of the field.

He averaged 4 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 40) at the World Wide Technology Championship, which landed him in the 30th percentile among all competitors.

Percy was better than 61% of the golfers at the World Wide Technology Championship on the tournament's 16 par-5 holes, averaging 4.44 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.49.

Percy fared better on par 3s than most players his last time out, carding a birdie or better on four of 16 par-3s at the World Wide Technology Championship (the tournament average was 2.9).

On the 16 par-3s at the World Wide Technology Championship, Percy had one bogey or worse (the tournament average was 1.4).

Percy carded more birdies or better (eight) than the field average of 7.1 on the 40 par-4s at the World Wide Technology Championship.

At that most recent tournament, Percy's showing on the 40 par-4s included a bogey or worse seven times (compared to the field's better average, four).

Percy finished the World Wide Technology Championship with a birdie or better on eight of the 16 par-5s, bettering the tournament average of 6.7.

The field at the World Wide Technology Championship averaged 0.8 bogeys or worse on the 16 par-5s, but Percy finished without one.

All statistics in this article reflect Percy's performance prior to the 2023 Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

