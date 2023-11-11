The Milwaukee Bucks (5-3) square off against the Orlando Magic (4-4) on November 11, 2023.

Bucks vs. Magic Game Info

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Amway Center in Orlando, Florida

Amway Center in Orlando, Florida TV: Bally Sports

Bucks vs Magic Additional Info

Bucks Stats Insights

The Bucks are shooting 47.7% from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points higher than the 46.4% the Magic allow to opponents.

In games Milwaukee shoots higher than 46.4% from the field, it is 3-1 overall.

The Magic are the 13th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Bucks sit at 29th.

The Bucks average 10.7 more points per game (118) than the Magic give up (107.3).

When Milwaukee puts up more than 107.3 points, it is 5-3.

Bucks Home & Away Comparison

The Bucks put up 118.8 points per game at home last season. In road games, they averaged 115 points per contest.

When playing at home, Milwaukee ceded 1.6 fewer points per game (112.5) than in road games (114.1).

In terms of three-point shooting, the Bucks performed better at home last season, making 14.9 three-pointers per game with a 37.5% three-point percentage, compared to 14.8 threes per game and a 36.2% three-point percentage in away games.

