Big East Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Saturday, November 11
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 3:22 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Saturday's college basketball slate includes two games with Big East teams in play. Among those contests is the Illinois Fighting Illini playing the Marquette Golden Eagles.
Watch college women's basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!
Big East Women's Basketball Games Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|Illinois Fighting Illini at Marquette Golden Eagles
|3:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 11
|FloHoops
|James Madison Dukes at Xavier Musketeers
|7:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 11
|-
Follow Big East games this season by signing up for ESPN+ and Fubo!
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.