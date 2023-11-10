Wisconsin vs. Tennessee: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 10
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 11:28 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
The Tennessee Volunteers (1-0) battle the Wisconsin Badgers (1-0) at 9:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023. The matchup airs on Peacock.
You will check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Tennessee vs. Wisconsin matchup in this article.
Wisconsin vs. Tennessee Game Info
- When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin
- How to Watch on TV: Peacock
Wisconsin vs. Tennessee Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Tennessee Moneyline
|Wisconsin Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Tennessee (-2.5)
|131.5
|-145
|+120
|FanDuel
|Tennessee (-3.5)
|131.5
|-154
|+128
Wisconsin vs. Tennessee Betting Trends (2022-23)
- Wisconsin compiled a 13-16-0 record against the spread last season.
- The Badgers had an ATS record of 7-6 when playing as at least 2.5-point underdogs last year.
- Tennessee put together a 17-17-0 record against the spread last season.
- The Volunteers and their opponents combined to go over the point total 14 out of 34 times last season.
Wisconsin Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +10000
- While our computer ranking puts Wisconsin 106th in the country, the team's national championship odds rank is significantly higher, placing it 48th.
- Wisconsin's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 1%.
