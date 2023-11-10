The No. 9 Tennessee Volunteers (1-0) square off against the Wisconsin Badgers (1-0) at 9:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023 on Peacock.

Wisconsin vs. Tennessee Game Info

  • When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
  • Where: Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin
  • TV: Peacock

How to Watch Other Big Ten Games

Wisconsin Stats Insights

  • The Badgers' 41.4% shooting percentage from the field last season was 4.1 percentage points higher than the Volunteers had given up to their opponents (37.3%).
  • Last season, Wisconsin had a 13-9 record in games the team collectively shot above 37.3% from the field.
  • The Badgers were the 302nd-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Volunteers finished 11th.
  • The Badgers' 65.3 points per game last year were 7.4 more points than the 57.9 the Volunteers allowed.
  • Wisconsin went 15-8 last season when it scored more than 57.9 points.

Wisconsin Home & Away Comparison

  • In 2022-23, Wisconsin scored 0.8 fewer points per game at home (66.5) than on the road (67.3).
  • The Badgers allowed 60.7 points per game at home last season, and 71.0 on the road.
  • Wisconsin made more 3-pointers at home (8.5 per game) than away (7.7) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (37.4%) than on the road (32.6%).

Wisconsin Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Arkansas State W 105-76 Kohl Center
11/10/2023 Tennessee - Kohl Center
11/14/2023 @ Providence - Amica Mutual Pavilion
11/17/2023 Robert Morris - Kohl Center

