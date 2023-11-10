The Minnesota Wild's (5-6-2) injury report has six players listed as they ready for a Friday, November 10 matchup with the Buffalo Sabres (6-6-1) at KeyBank Center, with a start time of 7:00 PM ET.

Minnesota Wild Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Sam Hentges LW Out Undisclosed Caedan Bankier C Out Undisclosed Michael Milne LW Out Undisclosed Frederick Gaudreau C Questionable Upper Body Jared Spurgeon D Out Upper Body Alex Goligoski D Out Lower Body

Buffalo Sabres Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Dylan Cozens C Questionable Undisclosed Brandon Biro LW Out Upper Body Matthew Savoie C Out Undisclosed Eric Comrie G Out Lower Body Zachary Benson LW Out Lower Body Jack Quinn RW Out Achilles Mattias Samuelsson D Out Lower Body

Wild vs. Sabres Game Info

Game Day: Friday, November 10, 2023

Friday, November 10, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, BSWI, and BSNX

ESPN+, MSG-B, BSWI, and BSNX

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Buffalo, New York

Buffalo, New York Arena: KeyBank Center

Wild Season Insights

With 44 goals (3.4 per game), the Wild have the NHL's ninth-best offense.

Minnesota gives up four goals per game (52 total), which ranks 31st in the league.

With a goal differential of -8, they are 25th in the league.

Sabres Season Insights

Buffalo's 41 total goals (3.2 per game) make it the 14th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.

They have the league's 16th-ranked goal differential at 0.

Wild vs. Sabres Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Sabres (-115) Wild (-105) 6.5

