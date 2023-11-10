Should you wager on Ryan Hartman to score a goal when the Minnesota Wild and the Buffalo Sabres go head to head on Friday at 7:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we analyze all the numbers you need to consider before making any bets.

Will Ryan Hartman score a goal against the Sabres?

Odds to score a goal this game: +260 (Bet $10 to win $26.00 if he scores a goal)

Hartman stats and insights

  • In five of 13 games this season, Hartman has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
  • He has not faced the Sabres yet this season.
  • Hartman has scored one goal on the power play.
  • Hartman's shooting percentage is 21.2%, and he averages 2.5 shots per game.

Sabres defensive stats

  • The Sabres are 15th in goals allowed, conceding 41 total goals (3.2 per game) in the league.
  • So far this season, the Sabres have shut out opponents once while averaging 16.1 hits and 16.3 blocked shots per game.

Hartman recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/9/2023 Rangers 1 0 1 14:46 Away L 4-1
11/7/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 15:21 Away W 4-2
11/4/2023 Rangers 1 1 0 16:25 Home W 5-4 SO
11/2/2023 Devils 0 0 0 16:05 Home L 5-3
10/29/2023 Devils 1 1 0 21:38 Away L 4-3
10/27/2023 Capitals 1 1 0 17:40 Away L 3-2 SO
10/26/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 17:28 Away L 6-2
10/24/2023 Oilers 5 3 2 17:28 Home W 7-4
10/21/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 16:23 Home L 5-4 OT
10/19/2023 Kings 0 0 0 16:27 Home L 7-3

Wild vs. Sabres game info

  • Game Day: Friday, November 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, BSWI, and BSNX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

