If you're wondering how to watch this week's local high school football action in Outagamie County, Wisconsin, keep your browser locked on this page. All of the details are highlighted below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Wisconsin This Week

Outagamie County, Wisconsin High School Football Games This Week

Marquette University High School at Kimberly High School